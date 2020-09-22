May Ella Morris, 20, who was brought to the Convent of the Good Shepard in Louisville in 1920 by Owensboro juvenile authorities, pried the screen off her window with a pair of scissors and clamored over the wall with the aid of a plant. It was 5 o’clock in the morning before she finally got out. She then went to a grocery nearby, which had just opened, and called the police. May Ella seemed to have the idea that having escaped, the sisters would refuse to take her back. But she was mistaken. Ella May waited for the police to take her back to the convent — and there she is. Ella May has no scissors today, however.
• Sept. 21, 1920, the Welfare League will have a one-day campaign for worn clothes for the city’s poor. People are asked to go over their clothing and all that they are not going to wear to share with the unfortunate. The call for clothing by the city’s clients is overwhelming and children are staying out of school for lack of clothes to wear. The high cost of living precludes the buying of new clothes.
• Sept. 22, Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of Atonement and the most solemn occasion of the Jewish year, began Tuesday at sunset and ends tonight at sunset. Services at Temple Adath Israel were conducted by Rabbi Myron M. Meyerovitz, the subject being “The Forgiving Spirit.” This afternoon, the annual memorial service will be held when Mr. Meyerovitz will preach a short sermon on “Memory and Hope.” Praying and repenting marked the day’s observance.
• Sept. 23, ground was broken for the new Lafoe Memorial Baptist Church at 23rd and Allen streets. Some of the members, with Rev. W. W. Williams assisting, held appropriate services. The building is to be of concrete blocks with colonial columns and will be erected at a cost of about $35,000. It is expected that the basement will be completed this fall and that it can be utilized for church and Sunday school until the spring when the second story is built.
• Sept. 24, Hyman Barohn, Jr., Bob King, Bush Anderson and Frank C. Duncan had a narrow escape from death last night when the car they were riding in went over in a ditch on River Road. It is claimed that the car skidded when it hit a lot of gravel in the road, causing it to go in a ditch. Anderson, who was driving the car, was badly cut about the knee and required 13 stitches. Barohn, the owner of the car, was cut about the face. The other two occupants escaped without injury.
• Sept. 25, 100 gallons of moonshine, a copper coil, 16 barrels of mash, and two barrels of “slinging” were taken in a raid in Murray, Ky. The still was thought to belong to S. H. Douglas who lives near Murray. The still was in operation when captured. Douglas denies any knowledge of the still and says he is not the owner.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 21, 1970, Leo Trogdon and 15-year-old son, Mark, show horses String of Gold and Our Red Buddy at quarter horse championship horse shows. String of Gold this year took the grand championships at the Dixie National Horse Show, Western National, American Royal, and the Kentucky State Fair. Mark is a student at Daviess County High School and shares his dad’s love and enthusiasm for quarter horses. He shows Our Red Buddy and has won many honors.
• Sept. 22, there was no word Monday night on the fate of the crew of the balloon, “The Free Life,” which went down in the Atlantic, 600 miles southeast of Newfoundland. Accords to reports received by Mrs. Dorothy Sims of Owensboro, sister of television actress Pamela Brown, one of the balloon’s crew of three, the Coast Guard was searching the area for the gondola. Peter Dean, public relations for the flight, said that the balloon ran into a rainstorm and a severe cold front, which caused the helium to contract and the rain weighed down the balloon.
• Sept. 23, groundbreaking ceremonies were held at four of the six sites of the new construction in Ohio County’s $1,494,519 major school building program. The ceremonies took place first at Fordsville, then at the new Ohio County Middle School, the new Southern Elementary School, and the new Western Elementary School. The other two projects in the building program are an addition to Wayland Alexander School and Beaver Dam School.
• Sept. 24, 15 Kentucky high school marching bands will participate in the 16th annual Ohio County Marching Band Festival — the oldest continuing band festival in the state. The bands will parade through downtown Beaver Dam on Saturday. Field competition starts at 7 p.m. at the high school football stadium. This year’s competition is the largest band festival ever hosted by Ohio County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.