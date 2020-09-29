Much interest is being manifest as to how many women will register to vote on Oct. 5, 1920. The registration, due to women’s suffrage, will break all records, the only question being how large a percent of women will vote. It is believed that a big majority of the women in the city will vote. For the information of the new voters, it cannot be emphasized too much that to vote in the in November or in the primary elections next year, or on the bond issues, it is necessary to register Tuesday. Every effort has been made by the Democratic campaign committee to assist voters, especially the new women voters to register them properly.
• Sept. 28, 1920, much excitement was created among the residents of the eastern section of Daviess County by the appearance, at intervals during the day, of five balloons. They started with six other balloons Saturday from Birmingham, Alabama, in the national balloon elimination contest. At one time during the night, the wind was carrying them at the rate of 100 miles an hour. At times their baskets almost touched the treetops.
• Sept. 29, the Main Street merchants who suffered from the destructive fire were busy in an endeavor to salvage as much of their damaged stock as possible. There was a large force of clerks at work in Salinger’s department store, which suffered the greatest loss. A portion of the stock is being moved to the Daviess County loose leaf warehouse and will be sorted and allowed to dry out.
• Sept. 30, bids are asked for by the building committee of the country club for the construction of the proposed assembly and dance hall to be erected as an annex to the clubhouse just beyond the porte cochere. The room is to be 54 x 36.5 feet and to be of similar construction as the clubhouse. The entertainment and dances during the summer have shown the need for such an assembly room and the work is to be hurried.
• Oct. 1, notice has been received by the local army recruiting office to resume enlistments for service in Germany. For this service, 500 infantrymen are wanted this month. Sgt. Mullinax, who has been in charge of recruiting here, will leave today for a month’s trip through Hawesville, Cloverport, Hartford and Livermore. Sgt. Ball, of Louisville, will be in charge of the local office.
• Oct. 2, no trace of Miss Cora Hosick, 16, years old, who was kidnapped by two men in an automobile near Salem, Livingston County, on Sept. 20, has been found by police authorities who are investigating the case. Police think it likely she was taken to Chicago or Cincinnati. Mrs. Maude Ladd, mother of the missing girl, has received a letter stating that Miss Hosick is safe and on a passenger train between Chicago and Cincinnati. She weighs 120 pounds, has dark hair and blue eyes.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 28, 1970, interest in youth has been one of the major concerns of the Maceo Homemakers Club, which organized in September 1933 after an attempt was made to form such a group nine years earlier. Members of the club have always taken an active part in community projects. They were instrumental in helping a group of 4-H girls secure a caution light at the U.S. 60 East intersection. Also, the Maceo club made regular contributions to the local and county level 4-H groups when there were specific needs.
• Sept. 29, after many years of living on the East and on the West Coast, Tom Ewell and his family have chosen a farmhouse in western Daviess County as their permanent home. Appearing to underscore the fact that Daviess County is not that far removed “from where the action is,” the genial comedy star also said, “I have some good friends who live in Switzerland and Rome.” Since Tom left Owensboro in the 1930s, his permanent address has changed at least a half dozen times.
• Sept. 30, Griffith Avenue and its south-running side streets have become Owensboro’s Dogwood-Azalea Trail. A sign was erected at the northern corner of Frederica Street and Griffith Avenue giving the street the new designation. A campaign to increase the number of dogwood trees and azalea bushes in the Griffith Avenue area has been led by the flora display subcommittee of the Chamber of Commerce Civic Improvement Committee.
• Oct. 1, James “Larry” Todd of Hartford has been chosen as one of America’s Outstanding Young Men of 1970 by the board of directors of the Chicago Organization. He received an award certificate in recognition of the honor. Also, his name, biography and a list of accomplishments will appear in the 1970 volume of “Outstanding Young Men of America.” Todd is the chairman of the Ohio County Joint Planning Commission, president of the Hartford Lions Club and a charter member of the Optimist Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.