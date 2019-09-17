Two highwaymen held up and robbed Edgar Chinn on a Sunday night in 1919. He was walking on Fifth Street and when, near a grocery store, two men crept up behind him, threw him to the pavement and went through his pockets. The men got only keys from their victim. Chinn's screams awakened the neighborhood and a number of men soon gathered on the scene but the men fled and were not apprehended. Police scoured the neighborhood but the men had made their getaway. The highwaymen had overlooked money that Chinn had in an inside pocket.
Sept. 16, 1919, a horse and motor truck were burned in a fire that destroyed the stable of Pierce Bell on Monday morning. A lot of hay, harnesses, feed and an auto truck belonging to J. R. Bell also burned. The fine mare burned to death was the property of Wallace Nichols, a clerk of Joe Bell. Mr. Nichols was in the stable and hitched up to a team of mules to go to the county. It is thought that the wiring in the stable was faulty.
Sept. 17, Judge Wells has put the matter of building the five-mile stretch of road which will link Knottsville and vicinity with Owensboro by a good gravel road to the people of that section. The county judge and commissioners offered to put all of the county's teams at work grading and levelling the five-mile stretch. Knottsville will have a good rock road all the way to Owensboro.
Sept. 18, about 400 Rotarians from the four chapters, Evansville, Princeton, Indiana; Owensboro and Henderson, gathered at the Henderson meeting at Atkinson Park. In a number of competitive matches proffered by the Evansville chapter, in the stunts program, Owensboro carried off the honors. Mrs. C. F. Bosles of Evansville won a bottle of perfume in the ladies race. The other two matches were won by Mrs. L. H. Hudson and Allen Buckner, of Owensboro, the former receiving an electric toaster in the tie tieing contest and the latter a box of cigars in the men's race.
Sept. 19, the same band of men who held up and robbed a man named Chinn recently seem to be still in operation. In the dark spot in front of Lee Hart's new flat at Seventh and Frederica, William R. Nichols was held up and robbed of $12. According to Nichols, it was three young men, two answering the description of those that robbed Chinn. While two of them held him, the third went through his pockets and the robbery was quickly committed.
Sept. 20, Mike Tanner was given a lunacy hearing before Judge Wells and ordered committed to the asylum at Hopkinsville. He was arrested a few days ago on a charge of breach of the peace in creating a disturbance at his home, and it developed his mind was unbalanced. Tanner is 24 years old and recently returned from military service in France. He was wounded while in France, which is believed to be the cause of his mental trouble.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 16, 1969, modular units are being used by students in the Owensboro Public Schools to relieve the overcrowding of rooms at three schools. The schools where the new units are being used are Robert E. Lee, Seven Hills and Mary Mitchell. The units are of insulated aluminum panels and have their own heating and cooling plants. Building additional classrooms would have cost the school system an estimated $104,000. Each of the units came with chalk and bulletin boards, coat racks, storage and carpeting.
Sept. 17, friends and relatives of Mrs. Camp Berry Proctor met at the Center Street Baptist Church to honor her 100th birthday. Following numerous presentations of numerous gifts and testimonials and after receiving a $100 bill symbolizing her 100 years of age, Mrs. Proctor stood before the full house and proclaimed her surprise at seeing so many people gathered in her honor. A telegram from Gov. Louie B. Nunn wished her the fulfillment of her "hopes and dreams for the future."
Sept. 18, almost five dozen teenagers have given thousands of hours of volunteer service during the past nine months. The 59 Candy Stripers--now called Teenage Volunteers by the Kentucky Hospital Association--have given 6,221 hours of service at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital and other health field agencies. When students become sophomores in high school they are eligible to enroll in the Teenage Volunteers. They have a wide range of duties including running errands and transporting patients.
Sept. 19, Owensboroans with a field of 22 to pick from will help nominate eight men for city commissioner in Saturday's primary election. Polling places at the 38 precincts will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday's primary is nonpartisan. Each voter will be limited to voting for four candidates and the eight collecting the most votes will appear on the November ballot.
