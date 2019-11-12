Odessa Reynolds, a 16-year-old girl, about 4 feet tall and weighing less than 100 pounds, was before Judge Wells charged with kidnapping the 8-week-old baby of Frank Braham. The baby is now at the home of its grandmother and is not expected to live. The girl was arrested Friday in Newburg, Indiana, at the home of her parents after word had been received in Owensboro that she had arrived there with a baby that was not hers. The baby was kidnapped from the home of its grandmother, Fannie Johnson, about three weeks ago. When the girl was brought back to Owensboro there were several hundred people at the river waiting for her arrival.
• Nov. 11, 1919, a band concert and carnival held in St. Ann Street opposite the Rudd House by the Shriners this morning will be the first event on the program of Shrine Day for Owensboro, for today will be turned over to the many Shriners who come to the city to assist the novices across the hot sands. As today is the first anniversary of the signing of the armistice, there will be an occasion of a double celebration.
• Nov. 12, yesterday, Nov. 11, Armistice Day and the first anniversary of the ending of hostilities in the greatest war of history, was quietly observed in Owensboro. Some shops and offices were closed. One year ago yesterday the news of the signing of the armistice reach Owensboro at an early hour in the morning and precipitated one of the wildest days of celebration in the history of the city. Thousands of people thronged the streets and joy was unrestrained.
• Nov. 13, boxing with the Army and Navy was witnessed by about 500 ex-servicemen at the American Legion boxing bouts held at the Grand Theatre. The best bout of the evening was a fast five-rounder between Paschel Vanover and Rudolph Price, two heavyweight ex-sailors, both of whom won a reputation by their work in the Navy. Price, who won the decision on points, was taller and had a longer reach. The crowd enthusiastically applauded the work.
• Nov. 14, the Knitting Circle for Home Boys has a limited number of all wool khaki sweaters on hand that they will put on sale for $4 each this week. A few are now on display at Karn & Carpenter's, and this firm will be the headquarters for the sale of the sweaters. The money gleaned from the sale will go toward a bronze memorial tablet for the Daviess County boys who lost their lives in the great war. Where the tablet will be placed has not yet been determined. It will be remembered that the Knitting Circle for Home Boys provided our homeboys with sweaters before they left for the army.
• Nov. 15, the case of the commonwealth against Tilden Baker, charged with murder, was given to the jury and it returned a verdict of conviction for manslaughter and fixed his punishment at 21 years in the penitentiary. Baker was charged with killing Frank Mize in Rumsey in June. Baker had shot Mize while he was sitting down on a porch of a drug store.
50 Years Ago
• Nov. 11, 1969, some 1,500 students from three local high schools are expected to march in today's patriotic demonstration in observance of Veterans Day. The march will begin at the Daviess County Courthouse where a patriotic program will be presented. Ceremonies at the courthouse will include a prayer, pledge of allegiance and singing of the National Anthem.
• Nov. 12, area law enforcement officers are joining Owensboro police in the investigation of the burglary at Levys. Lawrence Levy, store owner, said that he was not sure how much merchandise was missing. He believes that it will be much more than the $15,000 estimated. Burglars entered the store by tearing out bricks in the east wall to make an opening of about 24 inches wide and 18 inches deep from a vacant store and left through the back of Levys.
• Nov. 13, Spindletop Research, Lexington, is expected to begin studies before Jan. 1 on the feasibility of construction of a regional airport and the development of a tourism and recreation program for the Green River Area Development District. The airport study first will research the feasibility of the construction of such an airport for the district and the Greater Evansville area. If a positive determination is reached, the study will continue on the best possible location. The study on tourism and recreation development will inventory existing facilities deemed necessary.
Nov. 14, Centertown's first lady councilman and her police judge husband, re-elected last week to a third and second term respectively because nobody else wanted their jobs, prove that true civic spirit doesn't stop with gray hairs. Mr. and Mrs. Byren Iglehart ran with an unopposed town council slate headed by Mayor William House despite their wish to retire from City Hall. Mrs. Iglehart's chief activity has been developing the town's water system.
