The toy shops have sold about half of their Christmas stocks of toys already.
The supplies being short this year, purchasers are urged to buy early or they will find themselves minus when the great day for the little folks rolls around. A dealer stated that toys are exceedingly hard to secure this year. There has already been a big sale in dolls and doll furniture and accessories.
American-made dolls and American-made toys are in great demand and many shoppers are refusing to look at German-made dolls. Though older people are trying to forget the war and have ceased to read war literature, the little people are still thinking and talking war and there is a heavy demand for war toys.
• Dec. 2, 1919, L. C. Klauenberg, of Rock Island, Ill., was in the city in the interest of establishing a service station in Owensboro, where gasoline of a high grade, oil and greases, will be sold cheaper than they are now being sold in the city. The company will install one or more tanks, holding 15,000 gallons of gasoline, which will be placed at one of the freight depots in Owensboro.
• Dec. 3, en route to Louisville from Evansville, Sergeant Ret. Crosley, who is walking 10,000 miles across and around the country with his famous “Remember the Girl in Your Old Home Town” song, reaching Owensboro yesterday. Sergeant Crosley, a Spanish war veteran, has made 1,600 miles of his long hike with the exception of being much under normal weight is standing the arduous task as well as could be expected. He is giving a free copy of this song to homes having gold stars in service flags.
• Dec. 4, Dr. Platt W. Covington, representing the Rockefeller Foundation and speaking under the auspices of the state board of health, appeared before the Associated Charities Board of Directors, the Woman’s Club and the Rotary Club in behalf of the establishment of a health clinic for Daviess County in Owensboro. The clinic would be under the supervision of a graduate physician and in time of an epidemic would be of especial value.
• Dec. 5, a large supply of coal has been secured by the city for distribution among the householders now out of coal. Harry Barton of the Glenmore Distillery has sold to the city a carload of coal which will be ready for distribution on Friday. Six wagon loads of coal were sold to the city from the barge of the Owensboro Grain Company which is being unloaded at the river levee. Several loads have been received from the Wilson and O’Brien mines in town.
• Dec. 6, it was necessary for the members of the police force to sound a gentle warning to several citizens who probably were unintentionally violating the closing order issued by the regional fuel committee. It was noted yesterday that the news of the early closing has spread over the Green River District. There was more shopping done in the forenoon and in the early hours of the afternoon.
50 Years Ago
• Dec. 2, 1969, Miss Terry Schupbach has been named “Volunteer of the Year” by the staff of the Owensboro-Daviess County Public Library. Her election is in conjunction with the observance of the library’s first anniversary and Volunteer Week. Terry cheerfully spends hours putting plays together with the Library Players, painting scenery, leading book discussions, playing the accordion and telling stories.
• Dec. 3, being No. 2 is better than No. 1 when it comes to the draft lottery according to Ken Patterson and Dan O’Neil, Kentucky Wesleyan College students. There is at least one person in Daviess County whose order of call is No. 1. Dan’s brother, Patrick O’Neil, who is No. 50, stated that he was a second-semester sophomore so he would still have two years of student deferment. Ken noted that his student deferment was up last October and that the has not been notified of his new classification.
• Dec. 4, a new, multi-faceted reading encouragement program called “Discovery 70” is being introduced to the Cliff Hagan Boys’ Club by the Younger Woman’s Club of Owensboro. About 70 books have been purchased by the woman’s organization for use, initially in the reading program and later for library use by the boys. Content ranges from history to the latest novels and have been chosen to stimulate the imagination of the readers. It is the primary objective to encourage more boys to read.
• Dec. 5, the building of the southwest corner of Frederica and Second streets has been declared unfit for commercial use and a hazard to public safety. George Hettinger, city house and commercial code inspector received a report from John Wilkie of Evansville, finding the wood to be termite-ridden and rotting. A person could see through the brick wall on the south side. The windows are falling apart, the roof leaks and the plaster is falling from the ceiling.
