Mrs. Jake Zimbro of Henderson shot herself through the left thigh in 1920 while attempting to shoot burglars who broke into her house for the purpose of stealing whiskey. Three masked men entered a rear window, bound the woman with a rope and threatened her life unless she told them where whiskey was located. She told the men there was no liquor on the premises. They searched the place and while they were at work, she freed herself and got a pistol from a bureau drawer. When the men came up from the basement she fired at them, but dropped the revolver on the floor. When the pistol fell to the floor it discharged, wounding her.
• Jan. 13, 1920, the taking of the census in Daviess County is proceeding satisfactorily, according to Census Inspector Jesse Gregory, despite the fact that some local citizens are showing very little disposition to cooperate with the census takers. Mr. Gregory found it necessary to write to certain residents of a fashionable apartment house insisting that they make it a point to see the enumerator or they will be reported as census obstructers.
• Jan. 14, Miss Kate Malone, Red Cross community nurse, visited the Walnut Street School, opening her health crusade in the schools of the city. In four rooms she visited, she found 21 pupils without toothbrushes. She immediately called the Associated Charities and asked that a gross be distributed among the children needing toothbrushes and the children will be asked to use them.
• Jan. 15, Orion Winford, the new secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, was the speaker at the Rotary luncheon. Mr. Winford does not understand why Owensboro, with its splendid industries and its many good businessmen, when it had a good program of work mapped out for the Chamber in 1918, did not continue it instead of hiring the American City Bureau to come and organize another chamber. Mr. Winford advocates for a junior organization for the younger men of the city, which will train them along civic improvement lines.
• Jan. 16, at the present time, the city of Owensboro is without provision for a regular institution in which to confine and feed its prisoners. The number of prisoners fell off so heavily after the advent of prohibition that as a policy of economy the city workhouse, an institution almost as old as the city itself, was discontinued with the beginning of the new year, since which time the city prisoners have been cared for at the county jail. The city has opened negotiations with fiscal court for a contract arrangement by which city prisoners may be cared for at the county jail.
• Jan. 17, a letter from the general secretary of the Associated Charities was sent to Rep. Cruse regarding the bill and resolution for the need of a parental home in Daviess County, and the establishment in the county of a probation officer whose salary will be paid by the county. At present, the probation officer is still maintained by the Associated Charities, as the juvenile work in the county has grown to such proportions that one person must spend her entire time in this line of social work.
50 Years Ago
• Jan. 13, 1970, Ellis Ray Midkiff remained in fair condition at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital after suffering a freak gunshot wound. According to a sheriff’s report, Midkiff told investigating officers that he slipped and fell in the snow while getting out of his car which was parked on Jack Hinton Road. A .22-caliber pistol, which he was carrying under his belt, fired when he fell.
• Jan. 14, Owensboro’s Irvin Terrill will fly to New York City to participate in three conferences Thursday where the 12-week-old nationwide strike at General Electric plants will be reviewed and discussed. The conferences will be held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel and will be confined to mayors of cities where GE plants are shut down or threatened to curtail operations. GE’s Owensboro operations, employing about 4,000 persons, have not been halted by the national strike although local GE workers had a 15-day layoff during the Christmas holiday.
• Jan. 15, the greatest ever Count Basie and his then-10-piece band were discovered more than 30 years ago and have made a major contribution to the music world, particularly jazz. The Count and his orchestra will play on Feb. 6 for the fifth annual charity ball to be held in the Owensboro Sportscenter. Count Basie has played the piano since childhood and studied with his mother.
• Jan. 16, a retired captain of the Owensboro Police Department, Charles Ewing Drury, died in Veterans Hospital, Louisville, after a long illness. He became a member of the local police force on June 26, 1944, and prior to that was a member of the Kentucky State Highway Patrol. Drury was engaged in farming. In 1931 he had the first commercial combine in this area.
