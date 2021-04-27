Emmett Howard, age 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lingus Howard and who lives near Whitesville, was found drowned in 4 feet of water in a pond at his home in 1921. The boy, who was subject to epileptic fits, is supposed to have been seized with a convulsion and fell from the bank of the pond. The boy left the house to go to the pond and was sitting on the bank for a while. A little while later his mother missed him and ran down to the pond to find her son on his hands and knees under 4 feet of water. Mrs. Howard drew the boy out of the water and called a doctor.
• April 26, 1921, William Thomas Tate was slugged by an unknown person in a stable in the rear of his home. According to Mr. Tate, he had gone to feed his team and just as he got to one of the stalls, a man approached him and hit him over the head with a club, knocking him to his knees. He was not able to catch him.
• April 27, McAtee, Lyddane & Ray Company entertained the employees of their department store with a banquet, the table being set on the fourth floor. Preparations were made for 70 and they were served by the Eastern Stars. The table created a huge hollow square, with the guests being seated on the outside and being served from the inside. The tables were draped in huge flags, and snowballs and roses were also used in the decorations. Many employees gave short talks.
• April 28, Mrs. W.M. McCarty, chairman of the “Old Kentucky Home” campaign, has completed her list of committees who will assist in making the drive in Owensboro a success. The committee will assist Mrs. McCarty in the plans to secure funds to purchase “Federal Hill” near Bardstown, where Stephen C. Foster wrote his immortal song in 1852. The campaign will open on Mother’s Day.
• April 29, there was great excitement at Utica and Livia when a telephone message was received warning persons at the various stations to be on the lookout for persons getting off the L&N train. The message stated that the bandits who robbed the bank at Auburn, Ky., of $113,000 were thought to be on the train. Residents of Livia and Utica were excited as they still have bandit-nerves following the visit of bandits to the house of Alf Frey some time ago.
• April 30, Chinese Famine week, May 1 to 8, will open in Owensboro Sunday with a special offering taken in every church. Speakers will go to the various Sunday schools and churches to tell of conditions in China. Already, Chairman Filson has forwarded a large amount of money to Joseph Barge, treasurer, in Louisville. Some of the churches have sent their contributions to Louisville agencies.
50 Years Ago
• April 26, 1971, Jay Roberts was listed in critical condition at the hospital with a gunshot wound in the stomach after an apparently accidental shooting at his home. According to Kentucky State Police, Roberts was looking at a loaded .22 caliber pistol in the living room of his home when he dropped the gun and it discharged, wounding him in the stomach. Roberts was placed in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery.
• April 27, folk music and information on the summer music camps were emphasized at the April meeting of the Juvenile Musicale held in First Presbyterian Church. Among the 17 members present, those performing in the program were Alicia Horne, Julia Baumgarten and David Glover. Mrs. Carl Ahnell opened the discussion on the music camps and provided pictorial illustrations.
• April 28, after 45 years with the same company, C. E. Stephens is stepping down as supervisor of manufacturing for the Owensboro-based American Cigar. A native of Tennessee, Stephens has served in various supervisor positions in several locations during his time with the company. He worked as plant manager of the Louisville Roi-Tan Cigar branch for nine years in 1956 when the operations transferred to Owensboro.
• April 29, Billy K. Benson, newly assigned Owensboro area conservationist, has been promoted to area conservationist at Owensboro and replaces Leonard M. Lackey, who retired March 20, 1971. Although Benson will assume his duties as the area conservationist in the near future, his wife and daughters will move to Owensboro after the completion of the school year. Benson will supervise all employees of the U.S. Soil Conservation Service and will be over all phases of the planning and application of conservation work.
