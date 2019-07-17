The world premiere of 13 one-act plays will kick off Friday in Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Trinity Centre, at 407 W. Fifth St.
The 13 scripts included in this year's Summer Shorts, TWO's short play festival, come from Kentucky, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey and New Zealand, which makes this an international festival and competition, according to Summer Shorts coordinator Kelley Elder.
There were inquiries from 16 states and seven countries. A group read the scripts and chose what they thought would be the 13 to bring to the TWO stage.
The scripts are a mixture of comedies and dramas, Elder said.
At least six of the playwrights will be present during the performances, Elder said, and on those nights there will be a cheese and wine reception that will also include a Q&A with the playwrights.
Todd Reynolds, Theatre Workshop executive director, said there are a lot of experienced actors and directors taking part in the festival this year, but that it is also a chance for folks new to the stage to "dip their toes in" theater.
"It's a good way to try it out and see if it fits," Reynolds said.
Elder said Summer Shorts is also an opportunity for Owensboro to be internationally known.
"I think Summer Shorts is a wonderful project for Theatre Workshop in that it puts the name of Owensboro out there all across the country, and literally around the world," he said. "It lets people know that theater is alive and well in Owensboro, Kentucky, and I think it reflects well on us and the community."
The short plays to be performed during the festival include: "Prisoner of Love" by Keith Whalen, of Peekskill, New York (married couple comedy), directed by Reynolds; "Dear Alleycat" by R. Michael Prince, of Bryan, Texas (mother-daughter drama), directed by Sharon Dennis; "The House is Open" by Mike Quig, of Owensboro (theater comedy), directed by Jason Bostwick; "Choose" by Bara Swain, of New York, New York (life choices drama), directed by George Fleming; "Latrodectus" by Molly Gross, of Owensboro (relationship comedy), directed by Valerie Ewers; "Heart Condition" by Eric Thomas, of Florence, Kentucky (relationship comedy); "The Final Frontier" by Micah A. McBay, of Commerce, Texas (relationship comedy), directed by Christie Stumpf; "Chocolate" by Judd Lear Silverman, of Brooklyn, New York (enticement drama), directed by Elder; "Something True" by David Beardsley, of Boston, Massachusetts (relationship comedy), directed by Nate Gross; "Ocean Front" by Tom Cavanaugh, of Edison, New Jersey; "Recalculating" by Paul A. LeBel, of Williamsburg, Virginia (technology comedy), directed by MacCellus Mays; "E-book Meets Tree Book" by Rex McGregor, of Auckland, New Zealand (technology comedy), directed by Karen Willis; "A New Year at the Sun" by Margie Semilof, of Boston, Massachusetts (life choices drama), directed by Jeremy Brailsford.
The performances are separated into two programs, with Group A plays being "Prisoner of Love," "Ocean Front," "A New Year at the Sun," "Recalculating," "The House is Open," and "Choose." Group A performances will be Friday and Sunday, and July 27.
Group B plays are "Chocolate," "Something True," "Dear Allycat," "E-book Meets Tree Book," "Lactrodectus," "Heart Condition," and "The Final Frontier." Group B performances will be Saturday, and July 26 and July 28.
Tickets for each performance night are $18 in advance for adults and $12 for students. Patrons who simultaneously purchase tickets to both groups receive a 25% discount. There is also a $2 surcharge for tickets purchased at the door.
To purchase tickets in advance visit theatreworkshop.org, or call 270-683-5333.
Summer Shorts is sponsored by Owensboro Barber Shop.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.