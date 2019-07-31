Voters in the Thorobred West precinct along Kentucky 54 voted Monday to allow alcohol sales in the precinct.
The Daviess County Clerk's office said 39 precinct residents voted "yes" to alcohol sales, while 27 residents voted against the measure.
The precinct stretches from Fairview Drive to Bold Forbes Way and includes businesses like CVS, Ole South Bar-B-Q, Pizza By The Guy and Planet Fitness. The only other dry precinct in the county is Thorobred East.
Gordon Barnett, a Owensboro real estate developer, said he started the petition for the vote after hearing from business owners in the precinct.
Barnett said he wanted to give businesses in Thorobred West a way to compete with businesses along the road that are in wet precincts.
"Right across the street (from CVS) you have Walgreens, and they have alcohol," Barnett said. Also, restaurants in the precinct can't sell alcohol by the drink while restaurants "right across the highway" have alcohol sales, Barnett said.
"It puts the north side people at a disadvantage," said Barnett, adding that he has lost real estate deals because the developer didn't want to locate in a dry precinct.
"When people come out and look at some of the properties, they say, 'not for me,' " Barnett said. "There is land out there that hasn't been bought (because) of it."
After the vote, Barnett said he wasn't surprised by the outcome.
"I expected it (to go wet) because people were tired of having their properties downgraded," compared to nearby properties where alcohol sales were already allowed, Barnett said. "At least they are competitive now."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
