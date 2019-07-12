Voters in the Thorobred West precinct, which is off Kentucky 54, will be able to vote in a wet-dry election on July 30 to determine if the precinct will allow alcohol sales.
Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the clerk's office, said the Thorobred West precinct includes a large portion of The Downs subdivision and about half of the Thorobred East subdivision. The precinct stretches from Fairview Drive to Bold Forbes Way and includes Ole South Bar-B-Q, Planet Fitness and CVS.
House said the wet-dry election was requested by Gordon Barnett, a real estate developer. Barnett could not be reached for comment.
The Thorobred West precinct is one of the two remaining dry precincts in that area, House said Thursday. The other dry precinct is Thorobred East precinct.
Barnett put up the $4,700 bond to cover the cost of the vote, House said. In the past, the county has paid for wet-dry elections.
"It's the first time we've ever had" the person requesting the vote to pay the election costs, House said. "That includes the cost for the vendor to set up the (voting) machines, the election workers for the day and the advertisements in the newspaper."
As of late June, there were are 537 registered voters in the precinct. The last day for residents in that area to make changes to their voter registration record has already passed.
Precinct residents who wish to vote absentee can do so starting Friday, July 12 at the clerk's office. Absentee ballots can also be requested by calling the clerk's office at 270-685-8434, extension 3.
Voting on July 30 will take place at Highland Elementary School.
House said if residents vote to allow alcohol sales, business and developers in the area will be able to request alcohol licenses after the election is certified.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.