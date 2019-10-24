Natalie Stone dreamed of dressing little 1-year-old Izalyn as Tinkerbell for Thursday's Trail of Treats.
But Izalyn's big brother, Decklyn, informed everyone he was going as a police officer.
"And he needed a prisoner," Stone said, with a laugh.
So no Tinkerbell this year.
Izalyn sat in her stroller dressed like an inmate in black-'n'-white stripes with tattoo sleeves. The front of her uniform read: Play Pen 10-31.
Thousands of trick-or-treaters descended on downtown Owensboro Thursday night for the city's annual Halloween bash. Businesses and nonprofits lined several city blocks with elaborate costumes, blow-up ghouls, scary booths and tons of candy.
Employees with the city's Sanitation Department pulled out all the stops with a 16-foot inflatable character named Jack from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and loads of other air-filled goblins. They also brought along an orange garbage toter carved to look like a jack-o'-lantern.
Caleb Gray, a city employee, has helped out at the department's booth for nine years.
"I like the reaction of the kids and the overall atmosphere," Gray said of the event. "It brings the community together."
Michael and Lisa Royalty of Henderson brought their kids, Kayden, 6, and Sophia, 4.
"We've been coming to this for a few years," Lisa Royalty said.
She took the kids' Radio Flyer wagon and turned it into Cinderella's carriage with posts, lights, silver metallic ribbon, tulle and lots of other froufrou. She spent about five hours transforming the wagon.
The getup attracted tons of comments. A few people even asked to take pictures.
Kayden and Sophia looked like royalty — no pun intended — sitting in the carriage, eating chocolates from their Halloween buckets and watching the crowd.
The family is willing to drive over to Owensboro's Trail of Treats because it's safe and fun, Lisa Royalty said. "It's a nice family event."
Participating businesses were told to plan for 5,500 children.
And the goblins came out early. The event took place from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Downtown parking spots were tough to find by 4:30 p.m., and sidewalks were filling.
"(Trick or treaters) were here at 4 o'clock complaining that our booth wasn't set up yet," said Melinda Stone of Sun Windows.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.