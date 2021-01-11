The coronavirus pandemic has created a shortage of everything from toilet paper to bicycles and even sewing machines.
In August, CNN Business reported that sewing machine sales were rising so fast that manufacturers couldn’t keep up with demand.
“While homebound families looking for ways to fill the time are turning to old-school crafting activities like sewing, a more obvious trigger for the sewing boom is the coronavirus-fueled necessity for face masks,” the story said.
But Murphy Sewing Machine Co., 420 Triplett St., still has sewing machines, both new and vintage.
John and Earlene Docimo, who have owned the business for nearly six years, have a warehouse with sewing machines dating back to the 1890s.
Most of the vintage machines, however, are from between 1900 and the 1950s.
Although most of the sales are for new machines, Earlene Docimo said, “A man came in the other day and bought a 1950- something sewing machine for his girlfriend who likes vintage things.”
The company celebrated its 75th anniversary last year.
John Docimo said, “In 1945, Richard ‘M.R.’ Murphy started the business. He called it Murphy & Sons Sewing Machines. He went door to door working on machines in people’s homes.”
Despite the name, the store sells and repairs vacuum cleaners as well.
Docimo said Murphy opened the first store in 1951 at Seventh and Triplett streets.
In 1961, Murphy’s son, Mort, began to managed the store.
“I moved here in 1980,” Docimo said, “and rented an apartment behind the store. In 1981, Mr. Murphy saw that I had a talent for fixing old treadle sewing machines and hired me.”
Earlene Docimo said, “John was one credit short of a degree. He wanted to be a heart surgeon. But he felt the Lord calling him to something else.”
“I attended seminary in Saint Meinrad,” her husband, an Elmhurst, Illinois, native, said. “That’s where I heard about Owensboro.”
Bought store in 2015
He said, “I took a year off from working here in 2014. On April Fool’s Day, 2015, I came in the store. One technician quit that day and they asked if I would help out until they could hire another one. Two days later, they asked if I wanted to buy the business.”
He did.
Ten months ago, the coronavirus hit Owensboro.
“With the pandemic, we were set to close,” Earlene Docimo said. “But we got so many calls about repairing machines and vacuums that John set up a curbside service where people could drop them off and then pick them up later.”
She said, “People were cleaning more often and had started sewing masks and other things. Women were teaching their daughters and granddaughters to sew.”
Sales of both vacuum cleaners and sewing machines have been good during the pandemic, John Docimo said.
Some models have
sold out.
The heyday of sewing machines was in the 1950s and 1960s before so many women began working outside the home and had time to sew.
But they seem to be making a comeback now.
Earlene Docimo said, “Some younger people want them to sew costumes for cosplay. One person was in theater and wanted a sewing machine for that. Younger people are starting to sew more.”
Her husband said, “They used to have home ec classes to teach girls to sew. But I don’t think they do anymore.”
Repairs are very much a big part of the business, he said.
Earlene Docimo said, “Customers become like friends.”
Not only does she have vintage sewing machines, she also has vintage sales records as well.
Docimo has a card catalog with information on each sale date back to at least the 1950s.
Some customers have found information on machines their grandparents bought, she said.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
