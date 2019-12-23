Three Owensboro Public Schools educators have joined the 20 others within the district to earn designation as National Board Certified Teachers by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
According to its website, the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is an independent and nonprofit organization "working to advance accomplished teaching for all students" by maintaining high and rigorous standards for what teachers should know and be able to do. It also provides a national voluntary system of certifying teachers who meet these standards, and advocates related education reforms to integrate National Board Certification in American education while capitalizing on the expertise of National Board Certified Teachers.
The three teachers who have recently earned this designation are:
Madison Wells, a general music teacher at Cravens, has been teaching for six years. She received her certification in early and middle childhood music. She said receiving this certification "is another feather in your cap" that benefits both educators and students.
"I pursued it because it's a great way to reflect on your own teaching," Wells said. "It pushes you to be a better teacher and reflect on if you are being a good practitioner."
Laura Jackson, an eighth-grade geometry teacher at Owensboro Middle School, has been teaching for 14 years. She received her certification in early adolescence math. She wanted to go for her national board certification, she said, to gain Rank 1 status and to push herself to be the best teacher she could be.
"I wanted to help my students learn in different ways and continue to build relationships that I knew would have a great impact on student learning," Jackson said. "I am excited to be amongst the best teachers in our state and nation who have received national board certification."
Tina Kirk, a math interventionist at Newton Parrish Elementary School, has been teaching for seven years. She received her certification in early childhood generalist. She said there are many teachers at Newton Parrish who are national board certified, and they motivated her to pursue the same accomplishment.
"It gave me a great opportunity to reflect on my teaching a lot, and just how to use the data I've gotten from my students," Kirk said. "And how to improve as a teacher."
Matthew Constant, OPS chief academic officer, said the national board certification is the highest honor and accolade a teacher can get. It's also the most difficult certification to obtain so "for a teacher to make a choice to journey to get that certification shows that they have great initiative, that they care deeply about their profession and most of all I think they care most deeply about their students."
He said in the three cases of Kirk, Jackson, and Wells, he can personally attest that they really do care about their students and being better teachers.
"I could not be prouder of these three teachers for wanting to do that," he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
