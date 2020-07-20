The 25th annual Thunder on the Green drag boat racing event in Livermore has been postponed, according to an announcement from Kentucky Drag Boat Association President Barry Salsman.
Salsman announced the postponement on the KDBA Facebook page and at a recent Livermore City Council meeting. The event, originally scheduled for this coming Aug. 22-23, will be postponed until Aug. 28-29 2021, according to the statement read at the city council meeting.
The decision, according to the announcement, was made after much consideration and discussion amongst the KDBA and local authorities in an effort to comply with current state restrictions on large social gatherings and maintain the health and safety of fans and racers.
“The permit for the river could not be issued due to the limit of people allowed for public gathering. Hate to see this happen because all the people and sponsors have been so good to us for the last 24 years. Hopefully this virus will be gone by 2021 and we can get back to Thunder on the Green 25th running,” Salsman stated in KDBA’s Facebook announcement.
While the Livermore event has been postponed for next year, Salsman stated that the Lake Lucas races in Wheatland, Missouri, would still take place, as of right now, on Aug. 1-2 and Sept. 5-6 this year.
“The KDBA wishes to thank the City of Livermore, all of our sponsors, race teams, vendors, and most of all, our racing fans, for your continued support,” read an announcement from Sonny Renfrow during the Livermore City Council meeting. “We look forward to the 25th running of Thunder on the Green next year. Until then, stay safe and see you on the water.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
