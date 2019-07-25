One confirmed case and more than a dozen probable cases of tick-borne illnesses have been reported in Hardin County, according to Lincoln Trail District Health Department officials.
On Monday, Health Promotion Manager Terrie Burgan said in an email that for the year there has been one probable case of Lyme disease in the county and 13 probable cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever. There has been one confirmed case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever in Hardin County.
Lincoln Trail District Health Department has investigated a total 79 cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever for June in the district, which comprises Hardin, Meade, LaRue, Nelson, Washington and Marion counties. The Grayson County Health Department said it had received 26 reported cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever from July 7 through 17.
"These investigations are pending confirmation or denial by the Kentucky Department of Public Health," she said.
The health department investigated four cases of Lyme disease for June, and those also are pending confirmation or denial by the state health department.
Reports of tick-borne illnesses that make it to the health department stem from people with a known tick bite who go to the doctor, exhibiting symptoms such as fever, rash, headaches, muscle aches and tiredness, and are tested for Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease and other ailments.
Once indoors, people also should check their clothes and body. The CDC recommends conducting a full body check upon return from potentially tick-infested areas. Ticks most commonly attach around the ears, inside the belly button, behind the knees, between the legs, around the waist and especially in and around the hair.
To remove a tick, people should use tweezers to grab the tick close to the skin and gently pull on the arachnid with steady pressure, and wash hands and the bite site with soap and water after the tick is removed. Also, apply an antiseptic to the bite.
