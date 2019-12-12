The 2020 Owensboro Business Hall of Fame's induction lunch is slightly more than a month away.
And there are still plenty of tickets available for the 11:30 a.m event on Jan. 14, Dan Douglas, president of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, said recently.
The luncheon benefits JA, which Douglas said served a record 21,240 area students -- including 10,197 in Daviess County -- last year.
"We moved it to the German American Bank Ballroom in the Owensboro Convention Center from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum," he said. "We can accommodate many more tables than last year."
German American Bank sponsors the induction ceremony.
Seats are $100 each and tables are $750 or $1500.
Reservations can be made at http://westky.ja.org or by calling the JA office at 270-684-7291.
The 2020 inductees are Michael E. Horn of Horn Industrial Companies; Chris C. Reid, chairman and CEO of Independence Bank; and the late John Geoffrey "Pete" Barnard, founder of Modern Welding Co.
• In 1978, Horn established National Steel Erection Inc. and later Titan Contracting and Leasing Co. Inc.
The companies work in all 50 states.
Horn also owns and leads several companies under the umbrella of Horn Industrial Services.
And in 2007, he created the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation, which supports causes and projects in the area.
• Reid has spent more than 40 years in banking with what's now Independence Bank.
His father, Charles A. Reid, and uncle, Maurice E. Reisz, bought two small banks -- Farmers and Merchants Bank of McLean County and Providence State Bank of Webster County -- in 1971.
They were merged to form Independence Bank in 1997.
When Reid's father died in 2001, he became president of the family-owned bank, serving in that capacity until last year when the mantle passed to his son, Jacob Reid.
During Reid's years at the helm the bank, it grew to 25 locations from Lexington to Paducah with assets of $2.4 billion.
• Barnard was born and raised on an Ohio County farm.
He began his career as a welder in Central City and then moved to Alton, Illinois, before becoming superintendent of pipe fabrication for a Gary, Indiana, steel mill.
In June 1932, Barnard and his wife came home to visit family.
While the women visited the department stores downtown, Barnard stepped into a small welding shop on the northwest corner of Second and Frederica streets.
The owner was wanting to move to Florida. And Barnard was wanting to come home.
That was in the depths of the Great Depression.
And some told him he was crazy to quit a good job and buy a welding shop.
But by the time Barnard died on Jan. 18, 1982, at age 83, the company that began as a one-man operation had become a $70 million corporation with 750 employees in seven states.
Today, the company's website has it has nine steel tank and vessel fabrication subsidiaries across the United States, two facilities that fabricate structural steel and special custom fabrication products and five welding supply stores in Kentucky and Indiana.
Modern Welding is still family-owned.
Inductees were nominated for their "outstanding civic and business contributions to the Owensboro area and recognized for their business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact, and service as a role model."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
