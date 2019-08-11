Tickets are now available for individual shows in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum's Fall Bluegrass Concert Series, which is being presented by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline and The Staton Foundation.
The series in the Hall of Fame's 447-seat Woodward Theatre starts Oct. 5 and ends on Nov. 30.
All shows start at 7 p.m.
Tickets range from $20 to $48, depending on the show.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame's marketing director, said, "We've sold more series (season) tickets this fall in comparison with the spring series. We anticipate aggressive sales for some of the more popular shows, such as The SteelDrivers, We Banjo 3 and Della Mae, which were all crowd favorites at previous ROMP Festivals."
She said, "Other factors may drive sales for the remaining artists, such as local ties for The Grascals -- mandolinist Danny Roberts hails from Leitchfield. And both Balsam Range and The Po' Ramblin' Boys are reigning winners of IBMA awards."
The SteelDrivers kick off the series on Oct. 5.
The band, which was fronted by current country star Chris Stapleton until 2010, won a Grammy in 2015 for "The Muscle Shoals Recordings."
VIP seating (the first three rows) is $48. Other seats are $38.
We Banjo 3, a ROMP favorite in 2018, will perform in Woodward Theatre on Oct. 12.
The band from Galway, Ireland, plays a blend of traditional Irish, old time and bluegrass music it calls "Celtgrass."
Tickets are $24 and $27.
Della Mae, a band that boasts an all-female lineup, will perform on Oct. 19.
They were at ROMP and also performed in the lobby of the Hall of Fame in June.
Tickets are $22 and $27.
Balsam Range is scheduled to perform on Nov. 8.
The North Carolina-based band was named Entertainer of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2014 and 2018.
Tickets are $28 and $33.
The Grascals, IBMA Entertainer of the Year in 2006 and 2007, will be returning on Nov. 23.
Tickets are $20 and $25.
The Po' Ramblin' Boys will close out the series on Nov. 30.
The high-energy 1940s-style bluegrass band, which formed as the house band at Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Sevierville, Tennessee, a few years ago, was at ROMP last year.
And they closed out the fall concert season at the museum in 2017.
Tickets are $21.
Smith said approximately 65% of the tickets for the SteelDrivers are still available as are 56% of those for We Banjo 3, 47% for Della Mae, 69% for both Balsam Range and The Grascals and 70% for The Po' Ramblin' Boys.
She said fewer tickets than that actually remain for the Della Mae concert because a local company is having a dinner on the Hall of Fame's third floor that night and purchased a block of tickets for the show.
