Tickets are already on sale for three big New Year's Eve parties in town and those selling the tickets suggest that they would make good Christmas gifts.
Here's the lineup:
• The Owensboro Convention Center is bringing Shaina Tinnell -- DJ Shay -- back for its sixth annual New Year's Eve party
Tinnell will be playing dance and party mixes for the crowd.
Themed drink specials and concessions will be available.
There's a live countdown to midnight and a complimentary champagne toast to welcome in 2020.
That's sponsored by Chandon Sparkling Brut.
Doors open at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and the music starts at 9 p.m.
"Last year we had to move the party downstairs to our Exhibit Hall to allow for more space, more seating and more bars," Laura Alexander, the convention center's general manager, said recently. "We expect another great crowd with DJ Shay. She has a huge local following who loves to see her perform."
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
It's a 21-and-over event.
Tickets are available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or at 270-297-9932.
• O.Z. Tyler is having its third annual New Year's Eve party, starting at 7 p.m. that day in its historic bottling house.
Josh Merritt and Elliott Sublett, V-Bombs Unplugged, Andy Brasher Band and Insulated are scheduled to perform.
Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience, said, "The night will feature delicious cocktails, live bands, live viewing of the Times Square Ball Drop and a complimentary champagne toast for all."
The dress code calls for jackets or suits for men and dresses for women.
The party is a 21-and-older event.
VIP tickets are $110. General admission is $25.
They're available at oztylerdistillery.com/nye/
Ebelhar said, "Tickets are limited. We have sold out every year, so reserve your tickets soon."
• Beverly "Goldie" Payne has Owensboro's longest-running New Year's Eve show.
She started hosting them in 1982 when she opened her first Goldie's Best Little Opry House in Kentucky in the 100 block of Daviess Street and continued them until she retired at the end of 2008 at what's now the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Empress Theatre.
But six years ago, Payne started missing the New Year's Eve shows, the other entertainers and the fans.
So, she staged the first "one-time-only" reunion at the RiverPark Center, where the last few New Year's Eve shows had been.
This year, Payne will stage her seventh "one-time-only" reunion.
As always, the show includes county, gospel and old-time rock-and-roll.
The show will feature Goldie & the Backstage Band with Jon Brennan, Katie Herron, Tara Estes, Travis Estes, Tate Brothers, Scott Davis and Terry Lee, Natasha Neely and Janie Jett Mason and Jerry.
The show begins at 8 p.m. and will be followed at midnight by a breakfast catered by Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
Show tickets are $23.50 and $29 for adults and $13.50 and $18.50 for children 3 to 12 years old.
The breakfast is $20 for adults and $15 for children.
Tickets are available at OwensboroTickets.com
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
