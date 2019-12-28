When the clock ticks midnight and the calendar page turns to 2020, that will make eight decades in which I have lived.
I'm only 61, but that's what you get when you're born near the end of a 10-year span, as I was in 1958. So that's the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, '00s (whatever they're called ... zeroes or "aughts" or just "the two-thousands") and then the '10s and now the '20s, so there you go and here I am.
The longer you live, the shorter life gets, and that's a fact, Jack.
This phenomenon was explained to me a few years ago and it all comes down to math, as is true of so many mysteries in life. Except for the parts that can be explained by science or understood with history, and of course, we put them all in perspective with language arts. This is why all those subjects you moan about in school every day are important, kids.
But back to our topic. Speaking of kids, think about when you were young and it seemed like for-EV-er before Christmas would get here from year to year. A year was years long.
And you rolled your eyes in disdain as your grandmother commented on how the year had flown by and here it was Christmas again already, and your mother and all the other old people nodded and you just assumed they were all crazy. But of course, you rolled those eyes behind their backs, because they weren't so old that they couldn't catch you and swat you across your bratty caboose.
But it's math.
See, when you're young, say, 8 years old, a year is an entire 1/8th of your life -- a pretty significant percentage. Imagine a big pizza cut into eight slices. Each slice would be pretty good-sized, enough for an entire meal, especially if you are only 8 years old.
But if you were 80, that same year would be 1/80th of your life. Cut that same pizza into 80 slices and you'd be lucky to get one big enough to hold one pepperoni; a lot smaller.
So, math.
I have a photograph of my grandmother that was taken in the year 1918. She is young and beautiful. All the boys used to say, "Laura Helen Brown, prettiest girl on the east side of town," and if you saw this photo, you'd say the same thing.
She is wearing a sailor-style dress, such as was popular in the era of World War I, which at the time wasn't called that because they thought it was the War to End All Wars. Haha! What a naïve and optimistic time that was!
So the Great War was limping to its smoldering conclusion, a total eclipse of the sun traced its shadow across the United States, and it would be another two years before women were granted the right to vote.
What did my grandmother think about any of these things?
At age 15, perhaps she thought Christmas was still a long way off, or maybe she was already vaguely considering her future as a wife and mother. It is a safe bet that she could not have foreseen the many sorrows and tragedies that lay before her, although I am thankful to report that her final years were, for the most part, the "happy ending" she deserved.
Here's another thing I will tell you: Just because someone was born in the early 1900s, or even the 1800s, doesn't mean they were born a long time ago, and that is certainly true of someone who was born in 1958.
So here we are, well beyond that imaginative celebration that seemed so far away when Prince encouraged us to party like it was 1999 (little did he know), and two full decades beyond the science fiction of "the year 2000."
And still time marches on, steady and faithful and relentless, as our individual lives, with whatever amount of time is allotted to us, flow in and out of the eternal river that never changes and yet is never the same.
