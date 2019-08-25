Can somebody tell me what's happening to our world? And can somebody else tell me why it's happening?
And please, don't some of you get upset if I spend another round comparing today with yesterday.
Seldom a week passes that we are not subjected to another mass killing. With that slaughtering of humanity comes a wave of suffering that many of us cannot comprehend.
Yes, I've lived through part of one era and am living through a part of another. And I can say without hesitation that there is a major difference.
No, we didn't have television in those earliest years of my being, newspapers were restricted when compared to the technology that now exists and there were no cellphones that can do almost anything except replace toilet paper.
But we did have communications -- however obsolete -- in radio and telephones, and word of mouth went a long way.
What I'm trying to say, I guess, is that had there been a mass killing we would have heard about it one way or another.
The only mass killing I can remember came on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan pulled a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. Almost at the age of 10 and not understanding such international behavior, I suffered a heart-rending fear that such an attack might befall my hometown.
The idea of a gunman entering a school and killing innocent children never entered my mind, and churches, I believed, were for praying and worshiping and not dodging bullets.
How many of us today can say we go to bed with windows open and doors left unlocked? Even while Owensboro is recognized as a fairly safe place to live and raise a family, how many of us can say we don't give thought to some of the tragedies occurring in other places also happening here?
I don't remember folks talking about stuff such as that when I roamed Hamilton Avenue. I hear a lot of it now. Gun control is a pretty active topic of conversation these days, but there wasn't much said about it back in the day. Sure, a few people owned guns in our neighborhood, but they used them to hunt rabbits and turkeys and not unsuspecting people.
I didn't like school as a youngster, but it wasn't because I was afraid somebody was going to shoot me. I didn't go to church thinking there might be a deadly gunman sitting in a back pew and Mom and I sat in a swing on the front porch without worrying about bullets coming out of a passing car.
Nope! Even on Halloween, we didn't damage anybody's property, even if they didn't have a popcorn ball for us.
A lot of things were not as good as they are today and some were a whole lot better.
