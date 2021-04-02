Those with old tires taking up space in the garage or yard will have an opportunity to get rid of them this summer, thanks to a state-funded tire recycle program.
“I think it is about every two or three years the state comes in and does a waste tire day,” said David Smith, director of legislative services for the county.
Daviess County must be a partner in the event if it is to take place.
Smith told Daviess Fiscal Court members during its regular meeting Thursday afternoon that there will have to be some changes to the event this year, which was previously hosted at the State Highway garage off Fairview Drive in Owensboro.
“In the past, the Transportation Cabinet has agreed to host it at the highway garage; this year that is no longer the case,” he said. “We don’t know if it is COVID-19 related or permanent.”
In addition to funding its own sight for the multi-day collection, the county will also have to provide its own event staffing, which it has not had to do in the past.
“This year has changed a little bit,” Smith said. “I do feel this is a huge benefit to our community to be able to have a waste tire day and we are making appropriate arrangements.”
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said any site the county decides to use will most likely be easier for drivers to maneuver in and out of than the highway garage.
While the new location should be easier to navigate, Smith said that it will most likely be located farther away from owensboro.
“We are in negotiations with another site that we believe will still be convenient to the community,” Smith said.
Due to the nature of the event, with loaders moving around and heavy trucks coming in and out, the surface has to be able to withstand the wear and tear.
“A site like the sports center would not be available because it would damage their blacktop,” Smith said.
The event is currently scheduled for July 15-17, and with all sizes of tires accepted. Off-road construction tires, tracks, solid tires and field tires will not be accepted.
Smith said the removal of the tires is being handled by the state, and there is no limit to how much can be collected during the event. While a location has not yet been finalized, he said the county is, “very confident that we have a site available.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
