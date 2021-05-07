The state-funded tire recycle program will be back in Daviess County this summer, but will now be held at the Lions Club Fairgrounds.
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said during Thursday’s regular Fiscal Court meeting that the county would not be charged for using the facility for the program.
“I think it was a month ago or roughly that we talked about having the tire amnesty day and at the time we said we were in negotiations with a site and we now have that lease in front of you all for your approval,” Smith said.
Smith said that Daviess Fiscal Court has partnered with the Lions Club before, and in light of that partnership agreed to let the county use the fairgrounds for free.
“You can’t beat that price,” he said.
“I contacted Joan Hayden and she took it to their board and came back and I was very pleased and appreciative when Joan said they weren’t going to charge us to use it at all,” said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly during the meeting.
The event is currently scheduled for July 15-17, and with all sizes of tires accepted. Off-road construction tires, tracks, solid tires and field tires will not be accepted.
In previous years, the event was held at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s highway garage off Fairview Drive in Owensboro. The Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds are located in Philpot, 6191 Kentucky Highway 54.
Due to the nature of the event, with loaders moving around and heavy trucks coming in and out, the surface has to be able to withstand the wear and tear. Typically held every two or three years, it provides an opportunity for local residents to legally get rid of old tires taking up space in the garage or yard.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.