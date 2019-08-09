• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week with the Kentucky Legend Dawg Dayz of Summer at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street.
• The INDIVISIBLE monthly meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Democratic Headquarters, 233 Williamsburg Square. A $5 lunch will be provided. All are welcome. Please call Jean Julius at 270-683-6455 for more information.
• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• Friday After 5’s “Shake, Rattle & Stroll” schedule of events:
5:30-6:30 p.m. – The Wesleyan Way Friday After 5k at the Kroger Street Fair
6:30-10 p.m. — Wax Factory (pop/dance/rock) the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza located at the RiverPark Center
7-10 p.m. — Drew Aud (acoustic/variety) in the Atmos Energy Courtyard
7 p.m. — Descent on the Romain-Subaru Overlook Stage in Smothers Park
8-11:30 p.m. — Remedies (high energy dance band) on the Ruoff Home Mortgage Stage on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center
The event also features character appearances, free balloon animals and the FA5 Free Foto Booth. For more information, visit www.fridayafter5.com.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents “The Importance of Being Earnest” 7 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Tickets: $12 adults; $9 students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For more information, visit http://www.theatreworkshop.org/.
