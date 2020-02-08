• “Sons of Prophet” will be performed 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Center, 407 W. Fifth St. Contains strong language and adult situations. It is not recommended for young audiences. Directed by Dan Heckel. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or visit www. to theatreworkshop.org.
• The West Kentucky Boat and Outdoor Show is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. The show is free.
• A bean and cornbread dinner fundraiser in honor of Cadence Stone, who is in need of a kidney transplant, is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at South Carrolton Missionary Baptist Church, 10664 U.S. 431, Central City.
All funds raised will be donated to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) on behalf of Stone to assist with transplant-related expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.