• Friday After 5's "Shake, Rattle & Stroll" schedule of events:
5:30-6:30 p.m. -- Bike Night at the Kroger Street Fair
6:30-10 p.m. -- Radiotronic at the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza at the RiverPark Center
7 p.m. -- "The Sandlot" film will be presented at Glenn's Movie Night at the Museum in the Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, 311 W. Second St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free to the public. Bar and concessions will be open.
7-10 p.m. -- VBombs in the Atmos Energy Courtyard
7 p.m. -- Flat Stanley Jr. on the Romain-Subaru Overlook Stage in Smothers Park
7-9 p.m. -- Glenn's Gospel on the River features The Childress Family, Paul Moseley & friends, Deena Ashley Baumgart and The Sandlot in Canon Hall at RiverPark Center
8-11:30 p.m. -- Derby City Jukebox on the Ruoff Home Mortgage Stage on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center
The event also features character appearances, free balloon animals and the FA5 Free Foto Booth. For more information, visit www.fridayafter5.com.
• A free community meal will be served at 6 p.m. in the gym at Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St. Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet will be on hand, weather permitting. All are welcome to attend.
• In honor of Big Lots store grand opening at its new location at 4610 Frederica St. (the old Hobby Lobby store), Big Lots will have a kick-off donation program benefiting New Beginnings Sexual Assault Services, a local charity organization that is helping men, women, and children rise above sexual victimization. Big Lots will donate $5 to the local charitable organization each time a BIG Rewards loyalty member redeems a reward at the Owensboro store from Friday-Oct. 5.
• Riverfront Live starts at 7 p.m. on the Riverfront Stage at the Holiday Inn Riverfront Owensboro & Burger Theory's patio, 701 W. First St. The event is free and open to the public. Features regional and local talent.
• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
