• Friday After 5's "Shake, Rattle & Stroll" schedule of events:
5:30-6:30 p.m. - Salute to the Ag Community at the Kroger Street Fair
6:30-10 p.m. -- Wright Implement/Ohio Valley Insurance present "The Springs" (country/rock) at the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza located at the RiverPark Center
7-10 p.m. -- Andy Brasher (acoustic rock) in the Atmos Energy Courtyard
7 p.m. -- Glenn's Worship on the Water features free "Contemporary Christian" show in Cannon Hall in the RiverPark Center
7 p.m. -- Romain Subaru presents "8 Track" on the Overlook Stage in Smothers Park
8-11:30 p.m. -- "Payton Taylor Band" and WBKR Friday Night Fight winner on the Ruoff Home Mortgage Stage on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center
The event also features character appearances, free balloon animals and the FA5 Free Foto Booth. For more information, visit www.fridayafter5.com.
• Riverfront Live starts at 7 p.m. on the Riverfront Stage at the Holiday Inn Riverfront Owensboro & Burger Theory's patio, 701 W. First St. The event is free and open to the public. Features regional and local talent.
