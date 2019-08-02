• American Indian Artifact Show is from noon to 6 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. Features Native American artifacts for show, sale or trade, as well as coins, knives, fossils, jewelry and other collectibles. The event is free and open to the public.
• WBKR presents the fourth annual Camp Country at Diamond Lake Campground and Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road.
Schedule of events:
5 p.m. -- Angels for Ashley Fish Fry, to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at Swim City Pavilion.
6 p.m. -- WBKR Camp Country Fishing Tournament, hosted by Marshall and Vicki Graham (prizes for the biggest catch).
8 to 8:50 p.m. -- Registration for the Camp Country Scavenger Hunt at Swim City Pavilion.
9 p.m. -- The Owensboro RV Scavenger Hunt starts at Swim City Pavilion (bring a flashlight for a chance to win prizes).
For more information, call Diamond Lake at 270-229-4900.
• Friday After 5's "Shake, Rattle & Stroll" schedule of events:
5:30 p.m. -- "Where Life Happens-Celebrating Home Ownership" at the Kroger Street Fair
6:30-10 p.m. -- Juice Box Heroes (top 40/dance) at the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza located at the RiverPark Center
7-10 p.m. -- Moon Lighters (acoustic variety) in the Atmos Energy Courtyard
7 p.m. -- Glenn's Movies at the Museum features "Wizard of Oz" at the International Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum
7 p.m. -- Reverend Jack at the Romain-Subaru Overlook Stage in Smothers Park
8-11:30 p.m. -- Fat Box (alt jam) on the Ruoff Home Mortgage Stage on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center
The event also features character appearances, free balloon animals and the FA5 Free Foto Booth. For more information, visit www.fridayafter5.com.
• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• Riverfront Live! is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Riverfront Stage on the Holiday Inn Owensboro & Burger Theory's patio, 701 W. First St. Features regional and local talent. The event is free and open to the public.
• The Wizard of Oz, presented by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Friday After 5, will be shown for free at 7 p.m. in the Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum, 311 W. Second St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Full bar and concessions will be available.
