• The City of Owensboro's Department of Parks & Recreation and Public Works presents the 32nd annual Holiday in the Park at Legion Park, 3047 Legion Park Drive. Family and friends can enjoy the park's light displays with more than 200,000 bulbs, including toys, dancing trees, and Santa Claus and his sleigh. There is no charge for this public event.
• Daviess County Parks & Recreation presents Christmas at Panther Creek from 6 to 9 p.m. at Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road. Enjoy more than 500,000 colorful lights as you drive through the park. Wagon rides also will be available, weather permitting. The event is free and open to the public.
• Experience the shining story of Rudolph told in brilliant LED lights at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, 78 N. Holiday Blvd., Santa Claus, Indiana.
The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2-mile drive-through family Christmas light adventure. Every car/truck gets one free photo with Rudolph at the Santa Claus Christmas Store. Admission: $15 per car ($4 off coupons available at area McDonald's).
• A buffet-style Christmas Dinner with Santa begins at 6 p.m. at Santa's Lodge, 91 W. Christmas Blvd., Santa Claus, Indiana. Storytime with Santa follows at 8 p.m. with milk and cookies at 8:30 p.m. Cost: $15.95 for adults (12 and up); $8.95 for children (4-10); and free for children 3 and under.
