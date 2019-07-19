• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Summer Shorts Group A starts at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 501 W. Fifth St. Summer Shorts feature the work of playwrights from around the world, directed and acted by a variety of local artists. Tickets: $18 adults; $12 students. For tickets or discount information, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
• Friday After 5's "Shake, Rattle & Stroll" schedule of events:
6:30-10 p.m. -- Jimmy Church Band (Motown show band) at the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza located at the RiverPark Center
7-10 p.m. -- King's Highway (bluegrass) in the Atmos Energy Courtyard
7 p.m. -- Flat Stanley at the Romain-Subaru Overlook Stage
8-11:30 p.m. -- Bourbon Revival (pop/bluegrass) on the Ruoff Home Mortgage Stage on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center
The event also features Eyeballerz at 5:30 p.m. at the Kroger Street Fair; character appearances, free balloon animals and the FA5 Free Foto Booth. For more information, visit www.fridayafter5.com.
• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• Riverfront Live! is from 7 to 10 p.m. on the Burger Theory patio at the Holiday Inn Riverfront, 701 W. 1st St. The event is free and open to the public. • Karaoke is from 8 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
