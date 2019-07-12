• The 2019 Daviess County Lions Club Fair schedule of events:
All events are at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54, Philpot.
5 p.m.-closing -- 4-H, garden exhibits at East Exhibit Building; commercial vendors at fairgrounds; laser tag, inflatables, carnival rides, pony rides, and petting zoo (free with fair admission) at fairgrounds
6:30 p.m. -- 4-H Rabbit Show at Tom Curtsinger Building
7 p.m. -- 4-H Poultry Show at Tom Curtsinger Building/Open Youth Lamb & Goat Show at Tom Curtsinger Building; Truck & Tractor Pull -- Battle of the Bluegrass at Miles Arena
Fireworks over the fair during intermission
• Friday After 5's "Shake, Rattle & Stroll" schedule of events:
6:30-10 p.m. - Retro Shock (dance cover band) on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the BB&T Plaza located at the RiverPark Center
7-9 p.m. -- Glenn's Worship on the Water (contemporary Christian music) inside Cannon Hall
7-10 p.m. -- Roy Kyle & The Hot Road Cruisers in the Atmos Energy Courtyard
7 p.m. -- Friends (LeAnne Musick on McConnell Plaza) at the Overlook Stage
8-11:30 p.m. -- The Hiding (variety dance party) at The Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center
The event also features the Kroger Street Fair, character appearances, free balloon animals and the FA5 Free Foto Booth. For more information, visit www.fridayafter5.com.
• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• Music lovers are invited from 7 to 10 p.m. to the Riverfront Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro & Burger Theory's patio. Riverfront Live is free and open to the public. Features regional and local talent. For more information, check out the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront Facebook page.
• Karaoke is from 8 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
