• Apollo High School will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” 6 p.m. at the school. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and are sold at the Gemini Street entrance door.
• “Dear Edwina Jr.” will be performed at 7 p.m. at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
The story of a young girl and her weekly ADVICE-A-PALOOZA column will be performed by young actors ages 6 to 16. Tickets: $15 for adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
• Seafood Buffet will be every Friday night through Lent ($16 per person, excluding drink) at the James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. For further information, call 270-683-1633.
• Jed Gilliam will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
• Our Lady of Lourdes Fish Fry is every Friday during. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Features all-you-can-eat catfish plus sides and desserts. Cost: Adults $11; children 5-13- $5; and children 4 and under are free.
• The Whitesville Lions Club Fish Fry Fundraiser starts serving at 5 p.m. at the Whitesville Senior Citizen Center, 10345 Kentucky 54, Whitesville.
The meal includes all-you-can-eat catfish fillets, baked potato or fries, coleslaw and homemade hush puppies. Serving USDA farm-raised catfish. For to-go orders, call 270-233-4332. All proceeds benefit the Whitesville Lions Club charities.
• Fish Fry is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Knottsville gym. Meal includes fish or cheese pizza, baked potato or fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert and drink. Carry out or dine in. Prices: Adult 3-piece $10; adult 2-piece $8; child 1-piece $5.
• The Knights of Columbus 817 Fish Fry begins 5 p.m. at 3540 E. 10th St. Menu features all-you-can-eat catfish fiddlers and fillets, fries, hush puppies and cornbread. Adults $12; children $6; children under 6 free.
