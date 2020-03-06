• Dear Edwina Jr.” will be performed at 7 p.m. at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St. The story of a young girl and her weekly ADVICE-A-PALOOZA column will be performed by young actors ages 6 to 16. Tickets: $15 for adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or go to www.theatreworkshop.org.
• Fish Fry is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Knottsville Gym. Meal Includes fish or cheese pizza, baked potato or fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert and drink. Carry out or dine in. Prices: Adult 3-piece $10; adult 2-piece $8; child 1-piece $5.
• Our Lady of Lourdes Fish Fry starts at 5:30 p.m.
Features all-you-can-eat catfish plus sides and desserts. Cost: Adults-$11; children 5-13- $5; and children 4 and under are free.
• The Whitesville Lions Club Fish Fry Fundraiser starts serving at 5 p.m. at the Whitesville Senior Citizen Center, 10345 Kentucky 54, Whitesville.
The meal includes all-you-can-eat catfish fillets, baked potato or fries, coleslaw and homemade hushpuppies. Serving USDA farm-raised catfish.
For to go orders, call 270-233-4332. All proceeds benefit the Whitesville Lions Club Charities.
• A Fish Fry begins 5 p.m. at St. Martin Church, 5856 Kentucky 81.
The menu includes fresh Kentucky Lake catfish, homemade hushpuppies, white beans, spicy fries, coleslaw, iced tea, lemonade and coffee. Cost: adults $12; children $5; children under 5 eat free. Bluegrass band Shrimp & Grits will perform.
• The AMVETS Post 119, 1400 Triplett St., is hosting a Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m.
Along with fish, the menu includes sides of french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. Cost: $6 per one-piece plate and $8 per two-piece plate.
• The Knights of Columbus 817, 3540 E. 10th St., is hosting a Fish Fry at 5 p.m.
The menu features all-you-can-eat fiddlers and fillets, fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and fried cornbread. Cost: adults $12, children $6 and children under 6 eat free.
