• Wendell Foster's Yard Sale is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Young Building, 815 Triplett St.
• The INDIVISIBLE monthly meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Democratic Headquarters, 233 Williamsburg Square. Drinks will be provided. All are welcome. Please call Jean Julius at 270-683-6455 for more information.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Escanaba in da Moonlight begins at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. For ticket info, call 270-683-5333 or visit www.theatreworkshop.org.
• Encore Musicals presents "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" at 7:30 p.m. at the Jody Berry Theatre at the River Park Center. Tickets available at the River Park Center Box Office or by calling 270-687-2770.
