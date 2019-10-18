• 25th annual Pastoral Appreciation Service begins at 7:30 p.m. at Greater Ebenezer Temple Church, 1828 W. Ninth St. Special guest is Bishop G.W. Frazier and the congregation of Bethany Apostolic Church from Evansville. Everyone is welcome.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• Members of the Daviess County High School Band during 1965-66 are invited to the DCHS Band reunion starting at 5 p.m. at DCHS football stadium for the DCHS vs. Henderson football game.
• The Owensboro High School Marching Red Devils will have a free performance beginning at 6 p.m. at Rash Stadium at the school. Everyone is welcome.
Bring your instruments, memorabilia, pictures and stories. For more information, please contact DCHS Band of 1966, Brian Gorrell, or Sue W. Baggarly on Facebook or email bgorrell8@gmail.com; playback1948@hotmail.com; or mitchell7388@roadrunner.com.
• The following is the schedule of events for the Boo Fest at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road.
Schedule of events:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Games ($.25), face painting ($1) and pumpkin paintings ($3), pony rides ($5 for 2 hours), and bounce house ($5 for 2 hours)
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hot dog/hamburger lunch ($3-4)
1 to 2 p.m. – Kids hayride ($1)
2:15 to 3:15 p.m. – Costume contest
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Trick or treating
4:30 p.m. – Golf cart decorating contest
7 p.m. – Campsite decorating contest judging
7 p.m. – Fright Night (Haunted House) Admission: $10.
• Adult-only Night Fall Fest starts with dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Trunnell’s Farm Market, Utica. The event features a smoked barbecue dinner, moonlit hayrides, corn maze in the dark, movie and fireworks. Concessions will be open from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The movie begins at dusk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.