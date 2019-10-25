• Boo Fest starts at 11 a.m. at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road.
Schedule of events:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Games (25 cents), face painting ($1) and pumpkin paintings ($3), pony rides ($5 for 2 hours), and bounce house ($5 for 2 hours)
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Hot dog/hamburger lunch ($3-4)
1 to 2 p.m. -- Kids hayride ($1)
2:15 to 3:15 p.m. -- Costume contest
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. -- Trick or treating
4:30 p.m. -- Golf cart decorating contest
7 p.m. -- Campsite decorating contest judging
7 p.m. -- Fright Night (Haunted House) admission: $10.
• A free haunted house is from 6 to 10 p.m. at McLean County Fish & Game, 4164 Kentucky 815, Calhoun. Costume contest starts at 8 p.m. The event includes a haunted trail hayride for $1 per person. For more information, contact 270-313-7758.
• A community meal begins at 6 p.m. at Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St. Everyone is welcome. Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet to attend; dinner in the gym; weather permitting
