• The Owensboro Air Show is from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. Admission: $5 Friday at the airport (kids 10 and under admitted free); meet pilots and see aircraft up close. Admission includes nighttime performance.
Paid rides:
The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation Sky Soldiers - From noon to approximately 6 p.m. Cost: Starts at $95 per passenger.
The Commemorative Air Force-Missouri - From noon to approximately 3 p.m. on the iconic B-25J Mitchell. Cost: Up to 5 riders per flight $395 per person. For more information, visit https://www.owensboroairshow.com.
• Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Rosine Barn Jamboree at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• Sense and Sensibility will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. Tickets in advance are $18 or adults; $12 for students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For tickets, call 270-683-5333 or go to theatreworkshop.org.
