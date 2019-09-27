• The 12th annual Voices of Elmwood performances start 6 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road. The last wagon will leave at 9 p.m. Tickets: $18 (plus fees) per person. For tickets, visit www.owensborotickets.com. Group sales of 10 or more will receive a 10% discount. For more information, call 270-687-2732.
• The Rosine Barn Jamboree is every Friday at the Rosine Barn, 8255 U.S. 62, Rosine (8 miles east of Beaver Dam). Doors open at 5 p.m. Open mic starts at 6 p.m. Featured performers play from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event features bluegrass, country and gospel music. Free to public and musicians. For more information, call 270-274-7414.
• A free community meal will be served starting at 6 p.m. in the gym at Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St. Shepherd's Hand Mobile Clothing Closet will also be attending, weather permitting.
• Step back into the roaring 1920s with Death of a Gangster, a murder mystery dinner, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. The event features a buffet dinner and a live, interactive experience of solving a murder crime. Attire: Casual or mafia wedding. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for cocktails. Ticket info: $69 per person or two for $120. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only. For more information, call 270-687-8800.
• Apollo High School is inviting all former students and staff members to attend the last scheduled event to take place at the school's original Eagle Stadium at 7 p.m. The AHS football team will host McCracken County at their final game on the current football field before the new stadium is unveiled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.