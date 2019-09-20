• The 2019 Highway 54 Yard Sale is along Kentucky 54 from Owensboro to Leitchfield, including Daviess, Ohio and Grayson counties. Food and items will be for sale along the route.
• The annual Rummage Sale is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Martin Catholic Church, 5856 Kentucky 81. Features clothes, coats, toys, houseware, Christmas decor and furniture.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Auditions-By the Book is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. TWO will participate in Kentucky Theatre Association's Community Theatre Festival this fall. For more info, call 270-683-5333.
• The Back Woods Ball, a fundraiser for the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, starts at 6 p.m. at O.Z. Tyler Distillery, 10 Distillery Road.
The event features gourmet cuisine, a performance by the Lanham Brothers, bourbon tastings, silent auction. Attire: country casual. Tickets are $50 per person and available at www.wkbg.org or by calling 270-993-1234.
• The Bolin' in the Boro! Make-a-Wish fundraiser is from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Reid's Orchard. The event features food, music, auction, a Low Country Boil and bourbon tasting to help grant Kentucky wishes.
