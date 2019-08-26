• A Bunco Night fundraiser will be from 6 to 9 p.m. in the auditorium at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Davies County, 1650 W. Second St.
Prizes will be provided for winners. Admission: $5. Bring an hors d'oeuvre to share. Spouses are welcome. The TV and pool rooms will be open. To register, call 270-687-4640. All proceeds will benefit the SCCODC Advisory Council.
