• Auditions for Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's "Sons of the Prophet" starts at 6 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Dan Heckel is the director. There are roles for women and men, ages 18 to 75. No preparation is required for auditions. For more info, call 270-683-5333.
