• The Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series free lunchtime concert is from 12:15 to 1 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, corner of Fifth and St. Ann Streets.
The event features Christmas music performed by brass quintet members Tim Zifer, trumpet, Kevin Wilson, trumpet, Emily Britton, horn, Ken Steinsultz, trombone, and Joshua Britton, bass trombone.
Concert goers may bring their own lunch and dine while they listen to music. Parking and ramp in the back of church.
