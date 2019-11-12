• Goodfellows Club Soup Day for Kids runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Settle Memorial Church Renewal and Outreach Center at 201 E. Fourth St. The public event is catered by more than 20 restaurants, bakeries and food services who will provide a wide variety of soups from chili to clam chowder along with breads and desserts. A $10 donation is requested for the all-you-can-eat soups.
The Goodfellows Club is a 103-year-old charity that provides clothing, shoes, coats and emergency dental and medical care -- year-round -- for children in need. And 100% of the money raised each year goes to help children; there are no administrative fees.
