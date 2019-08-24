• The 2019 River Valley Cluster Dog Show featuring the Owensboro River City Kennel Club opens at 8 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St.
Cost: Adults $5; children 12 and under/seniors $3. AKC All Breed Dog Show along with obedience and rally trials. Enjoy the competition, see the grooming process, and learn more about dogs of many breeds.
• The Walk for Apraxia, which celebrates children with apraxia of speech, starts at 9 a.m. at Moreland Park, 1215 Hickman Ave. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The Walk for Apraxia is held across the country as a means to heighten awareness and raise funding in the hopes that all children with apraxia may have access to the support they need to find their voices. The walk is open to all adults and children.
• Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County will host its annual fundraiser, Banjos & Brunch, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, 4700 Kentucky 56.
The event includes a southern breakfast buffet, live and silent auctions and bluegrass music. Tickets: $50 per person/$350 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at the door. All proceeds will go to build affordable housing in the Owensboro area.
• SparKy Rescue presents Tops n' Tails and Microchip Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tractor Supply Co., Starlite Drive location. Also features nail trimming, ear cleaning and glands and pet wash. $5 each or $20 for all four. Microchips are $20 each or get all five for $35. Meet adoptable pets and receive free pet treat samples.
• Cowboy Fast Draw starts at 10 a.m. at their new meeting place, 117 Madison St. Beaver Dam.
• Theatre Worksop of Owensboro's Front of House Workshop starts at 3 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Register at 270-685-5333, email theatreworkshop.org or at the door. Refreshments provided.
• Auditions for the Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra are from noon to 4 p.m. at OSY, 211 E. Second St. Perform two major scales and a chromatic scale of your choice, along with two short prepared pieces of your choosing. There will also be a brief sight-reading example. Rehearsals begin Monday. Contact Conductor Tom Stites at tom_stites@hotmail.com to arrange your audition or to ask any questions. Audition times are reserved in 10-minute slots.
• Live on the Banks is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Smothers Park- Overlook Stage and Allen Street Pavilion, 199 E. Veterans Blvd. The musical event is free and open to the public.
• Spoon's Big Dam Fundraiser Pub Crawl starts at noon at the following businesses -- Lure, Bar Louis, Mellow Mushroom, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, CYO, Ten.O.
Fundraiser events also will be at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum:
5 p.m. -- Pre-show party
5:30-6:45 p.m. -- The Gaslight Boys perform in the lobby
7 p.m. -- Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band will perform. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bar and concessions will be open at 5 p.m., and exhibits will available for pre-show touring. Tickets: $20.50. For more information, contact 270-926-7891. Receive 10% off all drink sales; 100% of featured craft beer sales and a portion of ticket sales for the show will be donated to Brad Witherspoon's medical fund. Tickets are available online or by calling the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum at 270-926-7891.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
• Karaoke is from 7 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
