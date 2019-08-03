• The Hops on the River fundraiser, begins at 3 p.m. at RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St. Includes local and regional brews, music and food trucks. General admission $35; designated driver $5; VIP $55.
• American Indian Artifact Show is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. Features Native American artifacts for show, sale or trade, as well as coins, knives, fossils, jewelry, and other collectibles. The event is free and open to the public.
• Stanley Masonic Lodge is hosting a Country Ham Breakfast at from 7 to 9 a.m. at 7474 U.S. 60 W. Cost $6. Breakfast includes country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, eggs (scrambled or fried), fried potatoes, jelly, coffee, juice, and milk. Also, be aware there is a detour on U.S. 60 that will redirect you toward Stanley.
• Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools are hosting the third annual Stuff the Bus from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at both Walmart locations, 5031 Frederica St. and 3151 Leitchfield Road. New school supplies can be dropped off at both stores.
• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market's "Independence Bank Backpack Day" is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street.
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• The McLean County Farmers Market is open from 8 to 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• First Saturday at the Garden's "Animals Around Us" for ages 12 and under starts at 9 a.m. at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road.
• WBKR presents the fourth annual Camp Country at Diamond Lake Campground and Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road.
Schedule of events:
10 a.m. -- Cornhole tournament registration begins in the Swim City Pavilion with WBKR's Dave Spencer. Tournament starts at 11 a.m. Team entry fee -- $10; cash prizes for top three teams.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- WBKR Camp Country live broadcast with Chad Benefield on The Country Station, 92.5 WBKR.
11 a.m. -- WBKR's Country Cookout and Cornhole Tournament feature plate lunches from the Angels for Ashley cooking team (proceeds will be benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital), and meet and greet with WBKR air personalities.
6 p.m. -- Doors and box office open for The WBKR Game Show.
7 p.m. -- The WBKR Game Show at the Good Time Theatre. Admission: $5 per person. Contestants will be chosen from the audience and prizes will be available.
For more information, call Diamond Lake at 270-229-4900.
• Blessed Sacrament Chapel is hosting a picnic from noon to 3 p.m. at the church, 602 Sycamore St. Drive-thru starts at 11 a.m.
• Mike Snider will perform 7 p.m. at Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St. Bar and concessions will be open at 5 p.m. For tickets, call 270-926-7891 or visit www.bluegrasshall.org.
