• St. Anthony Catholic Church's Yard Sale is from 6 a.m. to noon at the church, 261 St. Anthony Road, Utica. Proceeds will benefit the re-painting of the parish hall. Featured items include furniture, dishes, clothes and miscellaneous items.
• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is celebrating Multicultural Day at the market from 8 a.m. to noon at the East Parrish Avenue/Triplett Street location.
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• The McLean County Farmers Market is from 8 to 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• Wendell Foster is hosting the second annual Special Needs Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St.
The expo is an opportunity for community agencies to collaborate in providing information about resources and services that will assist families in supporting a loved one with a disability. The expo will include non-profit organizations, state agencies and private businesses. The event will feature music by Prof G.
Schedule of events:
10:15 a.m. - GRADSA's Star Squad
11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - Sensory-friendly magic show with Cody Clark Magic
12:15 p.m. - Musick Studios all-abilities class will perform
1:15 p.m. - Leland "Hammer Jammer" Isbill will perform
The event also includes free backpacks, music by Prof G, trike screenings, sensory room, kids corner with games and face painting, door prizes and concessions. No cost to attend.
• The 21st annual Multicultural Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the front lawn at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave. Features music and dance performances, food, and arts and crafts from other cultures. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
• Gates open for the 13th annual Street Legends Car Show at 8 a.m. at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Road. More than 600 vehicles are expected to be on display, along with entertainment, activities, swap meet and flea market. Admission: $5 per carload.
Schedule of events:
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Registration
1 p.m. - Games for all ages begin
5 p.m. - 50/50, prizes, cash
• Auditions for Owensboro Symphony Youth are from noon to 4 p.m. at OSY, 211 E. Second St. Perform two major scales and a chromatic scale of your choice, along with two short prepared pieces of your choosing. There will also be a brief sight-reading example. Rehearsals begin Monday. Contact Conductor Tom Stites at tom_stites@hotmail.com to arrange your audition or to ask any questions. Audition times are reserved in 10-minute slots.
• Owensboro Symphony's 32nd annual Concert on the Lawn starts at 7 p.m. on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St. Arrive early for family fun and activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. This is a free public event.
• The Elvis & Country Legends Tribute Show is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Diamond Lake Resort Good Time Theater, 701 Hobbs Road. Starring Brad McCrady as Elvis Presley, featuring Barry Potter & Hillbilly Heart and some special guests. Tickets: $12 in advance; $15 at the door plus tax. Children 12 and under are free with paid adult.
• The band Last Call will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 7 p.m. to midnight at the AMVETS Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
