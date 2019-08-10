• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week from 8 a.m. to noon at the East Parrish Avenue/Triplett Street location.
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• The McLean County Farmers Market is open from 8 to 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• Live On The Banks! is from 7 to 9 p.m. at Smothers Park- Overlook Stage & Allen Street Pavilion. This free family event is open to the public and is for all ages.
• Lanham Brothers Jamboree Fiddle Extravaganza, featuring David Morris, Mackenzie Bell, Mark and Emily Shelton, Skylar Lanham, and the Footstompin Express Cloggers, will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This show will be taped for public television. Bar and concessions will be open, and exhibits will be available for pre-show touring. Tickets: $15-20. For tickets or for more information, visit www.bluegrasshall.org.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents "The Importance of Being Earnest" 7 p.m. at Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St. Tickets: $12 adults; $9 students. There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door. For more information, visit http://www.theatreworkshop.org/.
• All are welcome at the Owensboro Ballroom Dance Club's Hawaiian Luau Dance at 7:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 3300 Tamarack Road. Dance lesson begins at 7 p.m. For more information, please call 270-314-3731.
• The seventh annual Dancing with the Stars Owensboro Style starts with dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the dance competition, at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event will benefit the Boulware Mission. Tickets are $80 per person or $800 for a table of 10. Semi-formal attire is requested. For more information, contact the Boulware Mission at 270-926-0771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.