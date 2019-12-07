• The 12th annual Holiday Stroll is from 3 to 7 p.m. in downtown Owensboro. The "Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt" with clues, rules and prizes on the @cityofowensboro Instagram page on the day of the Stroll starts at 3 p.m. There will be 10 elves hidden downtown. The Christmas tree lighting in Smothers Park is scheduled for 5 p.m.
• The Owensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696 and Tri-State Branch 105 Fleet Reserve Association will present a Pearl Harbor Remembrance at 5 p.m. at the VFW Post Home, 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
The public is invited to come to this remembrance service and honor the soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen who were present on this fateful Sunday in December of 1941. For more information, contact 270-683-8621.
• Whitesville Historical Society's Breakfast with a Vet-Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance is from 8 to 10:30 a.m. WHS, 10143 Kentucky 5 in Whitesville. Activities include Recognition of Veterans, Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Program and ham 'n' biscuit breakfast. Free to all veterans and active duty men and women-complimentary of AARP Kentucky. For more information, email whs10143@gmail.com.
• The Bean Soup Dinner and Crafts fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Breckenridge United Methodist Church, 1400 Breckenridge St.
• The Daviess County Lion's Club will host Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon at Bittel Hall at the fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54, Philpot. Features a pancake and sausage breakfast. The cost to attend will be a new unwrapped toy or a monetary donation. Toys for Tots will receive the toys to be distributed. The DC Lion's Club also will collect new socks, hats, gloves and blankets for the local shelters.
• The City of Owensboro's Department of Parks & Recreation and Public Works presents the 32nd annual Holiday in the Park at Legion Park, 3047 Legion Park Drive. Family and friends can enjoy the park's light displays with more than 200,000 bulbs, including toys, dancing trees, and Santa Claus and his sleigh. There is no charge for this public event.
• The 43rd annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees exhibition is open from 1 to 4 p.m. at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. Fifteen monumental Christmas trees designed to celebrate the traditions of holiday art and food are on display. Admission: $3 adults; $2 children.
• Daviess County Parks & Recreation presents Christmas at Panther Creek from 6 to 9 p.m. at Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road. Enjoy more than 500,000 colorful lights as you drive through the park. Wagon rides also will be available, weather permitting. The event is free and open to the public.
• Performances for Muhlenberg Community Theatre's "Twas the Night Before Christmas" are 7 p.m. at The Palace Theatre, 119 N. Main St., Greenville. Tickets: $14 adults; $7 students. Tickets can be purchased at the Palace box office beginning one hour before performance times.
• Breakfast with Santa is in the Kley Exhibit Hall at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, 1545 Mesker Park Drive, Evansville.
Enjoy a hot breakfast while sharing your list with Santa and taking photos. Children will receive treats and make a holiday craft. Guests will also enjoy animal encounters. Ticket purchase also includes all-day admission to the zoo.
Tickets available only online. Six sessions are available and all sessions are approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Each session is identical in programming and activities. You must attend the session for which you purchase tickets as space is limited. For more information, visit https://www.meskerparkzoo.com/plan-your-visit/events/Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden.
• Greenville's Christmas Parade will kick off at 4 p.m. along South Main Street in downtown Greenville. In the event of rain or snow, parade officials will re-schedule the parade to 3 p.m. Dec. 8.
• A buffet-style Christmas Dinner with Santa begins at 6 p.m. at Santa's Lodge, 91 W. Christmas Blvd., Santa Claus, Indiana. Storytime with Santa follows at 8 p.m. with milk and cookies at 8:30 p.m. Cost: $15.95 for adults (12 and up); $8.95 for children (4-10); and free for children 3 and under.
• Christmas cheer fills the air during the City of Rockport's Christmas Festival is in downtown Rockport, Indiana. Special events include a pancake breakfast, craft show, live entertainment, the Rockport Christmas Parade, and lighting of the Christmas Star.
Schedule of Christmas events:
7:30 a.m. -- Kiwanis Craft Fair & Breakfast with Santa at Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S. Fifth St.
10 a.m. -- Grinch-Mas Party at the Spencer County Library
2 p.m. -- City of Rockport Christmas Parade
6 p.m. -- "A Very Merry Rockport Christmas" at the courthouse
• Crosspointe Baptist Church's Christmas Experience is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, 550 Worthington Road. The event features a Christmas train, carolers, live nativity, photo booth and ornament making, and treats.
• Experience the shining story of Rudolph told in brilliant LED lights at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, 78 N. Holiday Blvd., Santa Claus, Indiana.
The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2-mile drive-through family Christmas light adventure. Every car/truck gets one free photo with Rudolph at the Santa Claus Christmas Store. Admission: $15 per car ($4 off coupons available at area McDonald's).
• Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Santa's Candy Castle, 15499 State Route 245, Santa Claus, Indiana. Gather around the open fire and experience the centuries-old Christmas tradition of roasting chestnuts. Admission is free.
• "Treemendous" Christmas in the Village is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rockport Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum, 928 Fairground Drive, Rockport, Indiana.
Celebrate the season as you stroll through the Rockport Lincoln Pioneer Village and Museum where the magic of Christmas is displayed. Each cabin is decorated by local organizations and individuals. All proceeds go toward the continued restoration of the cabins. Cost: $3 adults; children 12 & under free. For more information, visit www.lincolnpioneervillage.com.
• The Story of Santa Claus is from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Santa Claus Museum & Village, 69 State Road 245, Santa Claus, Indiana.
Storyteller Susan Fowler brings the surprising story of how the town of Santa Claus, Indiana, received its name to life. The event will be held in the historic Santa Claus Church. The event is free and open to the public.
• Nightmare Before Christmas Golf Scramble begins 9:30 a.m. at the Christmas Lake Golf Course, 1 Clubhouse Drive Santa Claus. The format is a two-person scramble, pre-flighted by a handicap formula. Admission fee: $120 per team. For more information, contact Tom Nelson at 877-962-7465.
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents C.S. Lewis' "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" at 7:30 p.m. at the Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St. Tickets: $18 adults; $12 for students. There is a $2 surcharge for all tickets purchased at the door.
• The Cowboy Fast Draw Club's Christmas Shoot begins at 10 a.m. at the home range, 117 Madison St., Beaver Dam.
