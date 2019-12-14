• The second annual Breakfast with Santa is from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St. Enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, choice of juice or coffee, and make sure to bring your phone or a camera for a free picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Children 2 and under will be admitted free. For tickets, visit www.OwensboroTickets.com, stop by the Owensboro Convention Center, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932.
• Breakfast with Santa is from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. in the Kley Exhibit Hall at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, 1545 Mesker Park Drive, Evansville.
Enjoy a hot breakfast while sharing your list with Santa and taking photos. Children will receive treats and make a holiday craft. Guests will also enjoy animal encounters. Ticket purchase also includes all-day admission to the zoo.
For more information, visit https://www.meskerparkzoo.com/plan-your-visit/events/Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden.
• The annual Whitesville Christmas Parade begins at 10 a.m. starting on Kentucky 764 at Whitesville Lumber and will turn left on Kentucky 54, ending at the Whitesville Park in Whitesville.
• "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will be presented at 1 and 3:30 p.m. at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St.
Tickets are $5 each; children 12 & under are free. Bar and concessions will be available for all showings.
• The Lanham Brothers Jamboree begins at 7 p.m. at the Bluegrass Museum and Hall of Fame, 311 W. Second St.
• Experience the Polar Express from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Edge Ice Center, 1400 Hickman Ave., during the public session. Wear your pajamas and feel the magic of Christmas as you skate and visit with Santa. Admission is $6 per person, plus tax and includes skate rental and a golden ticket that you can trade-in for a free hot chocolate at the concession stand.
• The 43rd annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees exhibition is open from 1 to 4 p.m. at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St. Fifteen monumental Christmas trees designed to celebrate the traditions of holiday art and food are on display. Admission: $3 adults; $2 children.
• A Living Nativity is open from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fordsville Baptist Church, Kentucky 54 in Fordsville. The event is free and open to the public and features animals, cocoa and cookies. In case of bad weather, the event will move to the next weekend.
• The Greatest Gift of All free drive-thru Living Nativity is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave. Experience the living nativity from the comfort of your car. Receive a free CD, see Humphrey the camel and rejoice with the angels at the manger.
• The City of Owensboro's Department of Parks & Recreation and Public Works presents the 32nd annual Holiday in the Park at Legion Park, 3047 Legion Park Drive. Family and friends can enjoy the park's light displays with more than 200,000 bulbs, including toys, dancing trees, and Santa Claus and his sleigh. There is no charge for this public event.
• Daviess County Parks & Recreation presents Christmas at Panther Creek from 6 to 9 p.m. at Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road. Enjoy more than 500,000 colorful lights as you drive through the park. Wagon rides also will be available, weather permitting. The event is free and open to the public.
• Experience the shining story of Rudolph told in brilliant LED lights nightly at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, 78 N. Holiday Blvd., Santa Claus, Indiana.
The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2-mile drive-through family Christmas light adventure. Every car/truck gets one free photo with Rudolph at the Santa Claus Christmas Store. Admission: $15 per car ($4 off coupons available at area McDonald's).
• Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Santa's Candy Castle, 15499 State Route 245, Santa Claus, Indiana. Gather around the open fire and experience the centuries-old Christmas tradition of roasting chestnuts. Admission is free.
• A buffet-style Christmas Dinner with Santa begins at 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21 at Santa's Lodge, 91 W. Christmas Blvd., Santa Claus, Indiana. Storytime with Santa follows at 8 p.m. with milk and cookies at 8:30 p.m. Cost: $15.95 for adults (12 and up); $8.95 for children (4-10); and free for children 3 and under.
