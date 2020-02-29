• The Whitesville Historical Society will host a “Book Signing” for John Riley Dowell, genealogist/author/printer, who has compiled the Moseley Family genealogy reference, “Lt. Robert Moseley III—Revolutionary War Soldier,” from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Whitesville Historical Society Museum, Museum Barn (behind the museum), 10301 Main St., Whitesville.
Moseley family members and anyone else who is interested may attend this free event.
The book outlines the genealogy of Lt. Robert Moseley III and wife Sarah Peake Moseley, through their five sons and their progeny, John Peake Moseley, Robert Moseley IV, Elijah Moseley, Presley William Moseley and Jesse Moseley.
Dr. Mark Alan Ralph, state fiddle champion of Kentucky and states across the South, will also play the fiddle. He is the sixth great-grandson of Robert Moseley III, also a champion fiddler. For more information, contact Judith Ralph, executive director, Whitesville Historical Society, at 270-233-8035.
• Blackford Creek will perform at 8 p.m. at the the American Legion, 736 Frederica St. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-683-1633.
• The Evansville Train Show Club will sponsor a model train show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s UCC at 2227 W. Michigan St. (corner of 12th Avenue) in Evansville. There will be an operating Lionel layout and an operating Lego layout, in addition to dozens of dealers from around the Midwest offering train-related items in all scales and sizes. This is Evansville’s only buy/sell/trade swap meet featuring all gauges.
Special features include Lego sets for sale, Thomas the Train items, and a chance to run your Lionel-sized engine on our big layout. There will also be train repair services and tips, and one child will win a brand new Lionel train set.
Parking is free and food will be available. Admission is $3 for adults, with kids 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
Call 812-306-5050 or access www.evansvilletrainshow.com for more information.
