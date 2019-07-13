• A joint book signing for five local authors, Sarah Truman, Geofe Payne, Debbie Stofer, Travis Shanks, and Jeanie Kittinger will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Studio 105 Art & Frame Gallery, 105 W. Third St.
• Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at East Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street. Today's theme is Owensboro Health -- Food + Art + Health.
• The Muhlenberg County Farmer's Market and Honey Kitchen Pavilion is open from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out at 604 Cleaton Road, Powderly.
• Beaver Dam Community Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Beaver Dam Park, 217 S. Main St.
• The McLean County Farmers Market is open from 8 to 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church.
• Blueberries of Daviess County is open for the season from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1401 Hill Bridge Road, Utica. They have u-pick and picked berries for sale.
• Summer picnics start serving at 4 p.m. at St. Alphonsus in St. Joseph and Immaculate Conception in Hawesville.
• The 2019 Daviess County Lions Club Fair schedule of events:
5 p.m.-closing - 4-H, garden exhibits at East Exhibit Building; commercial vendors at fairgrounds; laser tag, inflatables, carnival rides, pony rides, and petting zoo (free with fair admission) at fairgrounds
5:30 p.m. -- Open talent show registration at Bittel Hall
6 p.m. -- Open talent show at Bittel Hall; Kids Pedal Tractor Pull-ages 3-12 at fairgrounds (free with admission)
7 p.m. -- Truck & Tractor Pull -- Battle of the Bluegrass at Miles Arena; GCPA garden tractor and mini rod pull at small arena
All events are at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54, Philpot.
• Greenville Tourism Commission's Saturdays on the Square features the 12 South Band (party band) from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The event is free and open to the public.
• Live on the Banks is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Overlook Stage at Smothers Park and the Allen Street pavilion. "LOB" is a free, family event, open to the public and is for all ages.
• Karaoke is from 8 to 11 p.m. at James L. Yates American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
• B&B karaoke is from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Amvets Post 75, 2600 W. Second St.
